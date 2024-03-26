Bonum Certa Men Certa

In At Least Two Nations Windows is Now Measured at 2% "Market Share" (Microsoft Really Does Not Want People to Notice That)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 26, 2024

All they do about Windows these days is mindless "AI"-washing

Last week we meticulously looked at the situation in Africa (links above) and today we're looking more closely at central Africa and activity statCounter picks from it. The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is 2.345 million km² and the Central African Republic is 623,000 km² (total nearly 3 million km²). For comparison's sake, England is just 130,279 km², so we're talking about an area about 23 times bigger than England!

How is Microsoft doing there? Not so well:

Operating System Market Share The Democratic Republic Of The Congo: Jan 2009 - Mar 2024

Operating System Market Share Central African Republic: Jan 2009 - Mar 2024

To many people around the world "computer" means "smartphone" i.e. Android (Linux), not Windows. Despite mass inflation, the revenues associated with Windows are falling every quarter (according to Microsoft). Don't fall for the "AI" smokescreen. Microsoft is attacking GNU/Linux by trying to ensure nobody even leaves Windows, and it is nowadays misusing the brand "Linux" (and even "sudo").

