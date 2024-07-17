Bonum Certa Men Certa

Red Hat Keeps Behaving Like a Microsoft Reseller (for Proprietary Stuff!), Microsoft Employees as Authors in redhat.com

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 17, 2024

Interview Discussion

A week ago we published "Red Hat Developer (developers.redhat.com), Brought to You by Microsoft Staff to Promote Microsoft Proprietary Software That Doesn't Run on GNU/Linux" (Microsoft has redefined "Linux").

That piece had its date changed to yesterday (maybe it got modified, but why was it then reposted as new?) and the same three authors now have another one:

Active Directory Utility for SQL Server (ADUTIL) now officially supported with RHEL 9: Does not even run on Linux

There are many problematic things here; they promote not only one but several proprietary Microsoft things that violate privacy, worsen security, and take people away from Linux and from Free (or "Open Source") software. Worse yet, SQL Server does not run on Linux, it runs on Drawbridge. So this is misleading. They help Microsoft mislead many people.

Red Hat people such as these just don't care about Red Hat or about Linux. Maybe they use a Mac or Windows. That's how much they care (they're probably of the "Linux is for servers" crowd). The same is true for Red Hat's current leadership. It cares about money. It doesn't even know how to make money. It also lets Microsoft staff run its Web site.

Think twice before you choose to pay such a company for RHEL licences. Red Hat uses its resources to spread Microsoft spyware, not just to develop "Linux". In some ways this reminds us of Novell.

