Bonum Certa Men Certa

Contrary to What Shallow "News" Sites Said, Canonical's Profits and Cash Flows Did Not Improve, Almost 50% Increase in Marketing Budget (Investment in Branding, Not Engineering, Just Like Microsoft)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 05, 2024

Mark Shuttleworth hug

And "lots of bureaucracy," as an associate tells...

Today I decided to finally (and somewhat belatedly) start looking into the latest financial report from Canonical. Some associates may do the same later. Some have an independent opinion or access to certified accountants who can unpack the bureaucracy, undoing some of the positive-sounding spin. The accountants - like lawyers - have their own language or codes. That makes them more necessary and helps obfuscate meanings, denying the layperson full access.

It's this time of the year the deadline (and British law) compels companies to divulge details that they must (my last employer is now deep in overdraft). They don't give it away easily and accountants help them deter/gaslight critics/sceptics.

I saw some mentions of Canonical's report the other day (primarily registered in the UK). But those seemed too shallow. Canonical is many things:

Canonical branches

The reports I saw seemed like clickbait. They just quoted and relied on promotional remarks from Canonical at the very start of a 75-page report. Look deeper: (local copy of the full report)

Canonical staff

That's the real headcount. As I noted yesterday, Sirius Open Source, where I worked, used to fake its own. The reports we saw about this [1, 2] repeated what Canonical said at the beginning of the report. One of them at least said "the report noted a decrease in cash flow from operating activities, which fell to $47 million from $62 million in the previous year. This decrease was largely due to the increased working capital necessary to support the expanded scale of operations."

Comparing 2022 and 2023, mind the screenshots below.

Canonical income

Canonical net

Canonical liabilities

Canonical net flow

Canonical net net flow

Canonical profit

Remembering that the company's founder, Mark Shuttleworth, already has a history of running afoul of tax laws (in South Africa), the casual reader must be sceptical. He lost a court case over this. He got fined after years in court. As someone put it back then: "This from a man who has departed the country he loved for “financially motivated” reasons. You’ve got to wonder how much money will be enough."

Mark Shuttleworth was a friend of my old boss, who defrauded us and stole our pension money without telling anyone (sans his wife at the time; she participated in the theft so they can take the whole family abroad to Disneyland and Disneyworld).

Other Recent Techrights' Posts

How to Net a Top Job at Canonical? Be Pals With the Founder.
It's not about what you know but who you know
'Deepfake' Equivalents Against Richard Stallman in Microsoft-Funded Sites
This is defamation in a Microsoft-funded site
Clytie Siddall & Debian at Murray River
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
GNU/Linux Smashing Records in Australia and the Pacific
Desktop Operating System Market Share Oceania
Some Associations Won't Age Well. Just Avoid Them.
There is no obligation or duty to meet everyone
The Intel Leaks at Techrights Help Explain Where Intel Went Wrong
Right now Intel is on top of the layoffs tally
Going Greenwashing!
NVIDIA still sells shovels for gold that does not exist in a hill nobody even heard of
Android Reaches 60% in Venezuela (New High), GNU/Linux on 8% of Laptops/Desktops
So says statCounter anyway
Reminder: Any Time Microsoft Publicises Layoff Figures It Leaves Out Contract Workers and "Temps" (Discharged Without Credit)
It's an HR trick
[Video] The Future and the Hope for Gemini Takeover (Because the Web Increasingly Sucks)
how we generally envision the Web's demise (which already started happening years ago; a lot of Web traffic is nowadays just nuisance, such as "AI" bots that increase hosting bills and deliver nothing of value)
 
Gemini Links 05/08/2024: Greetings From Lynx and Back to Scripting
Links for the day
GNU/Linux in Italy Soars Again
Over 5%, not much of that is Chromebooks
Links 05/08/2024: Flint Sickness and Dropping Dropbox
Links for the day
Elon Musk is Using Social Control Media to Stir Up Political and Physical Violence in the UK (and Elsewhere)
For the record
GNU/Linux in Europe Now at 4%
Nations in Europe and GNU/Linux - as in % share - in them
Contrary to What Shallow "News" Sites Said, Canonical's Profits and Cash Flows Did Not Improve, Almost 50% Increase in Marketing Budget (Investment in Branding, Not Engineering, Just Like Microsoft)
And "lots of bureaucracy," as an associate tells...
Algerian Adoption of Android and GNU/Linux (at Microsoft's Expense)
Operating System Market Share Algeria
UK Needs ‘SLAPP’ Reform
This system needs reform/overhaul
The Potentially Inevitable Next FUD Campaign Will Say GNU/Linux Works for Communism, Russia, China, Boogeymen
It does not even need to make any sense
Microsoft Windows Fell From 35% to 22% 'Market Share' in China Since the Chinese Balloon Incident (Deterioration of Chinese/American Relations)
Operating System Market Share China
GNU/Linux on 486 Now
4.86% that is
Daniel Pocock Among ClueCon 2024 Speakers Next Monday
They could not "cancel" him
Bubbles Implode, It's Just a Matter of When
Intel lost half its 'value' since spring
GNU/Linux and ChromeOS in Japan: Nearly Trebling in the Past Half a Decade (COVID-19 Breakout)
Japan has a large population that is very much connected to the Net a lot of the time, so even 2% can be a million users or more
[Meme] Selling Sex and Greenwashing Lies
There's profit in heating up the planet (which leads to suffering)
Microsoft Falls to Lowest Market Share in Cuba: 14.6%
Desktop Operating System Market Share in Mexico and in Cuba
UK Riots Show the Corrosive Impact (and Collective Cost) of Social Control Media
This also happened in 2011, which was when Twitter received a lot of the blame
What Comes After Printer DRM? A Mouse That 'Phones Home' (Clicklogger) and Maybe Storage Devices That 'Phone Home' With Hashes of All Your Files to Calculate Bills Based on Usage?
This is totally insane!
[Meme] Advertisers Advertisers Advertisers Advertisers
The latest creep
In India, the World's Largest Population, GNU/Linux Has Grown This Summer While Vista 11 Lost Share
as per statCounter
Microsoft Windows Has Fallen to Just a Quarter of the World's "OS" Market Share
the latest
Mass Layoffs Won't Save Microsoft
The borrowings have left Microsoft more in debt than it can pay back
United States Of America: GNU/Linux Approaching 5% (Not Counting Chromebooks)
We've decided to plot US trends in isolation
Why IBM Employees Keep Saying the "I" in IBM Stands for India, Not International
Maybe it wants more people to work for free, via Fedora
IBM's Wayland Has Hurt Blind People, This is How Fedora's DEI Room Talks About That
Some of the latest discussions
IBM: We're Against Racism (Says the Biggest Racist in the Room)
IBM became rich owing to eugenics
IBM, Which Engaged in Eugenics Against Black People, Created "Fedora West Africa" Room and Only One Message Sent to It in Past 4 Months
The room basically lasted less than a week (14 messages sent to room since it was established, only 1 in past 4 months)
[Meme] A Pack of Corporate Hyenas
Don't be fooled by IBM's true motivations
3 More Months Till Maturity (18)
We don't plan any parties (or anything like that)
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Sunday, August 04, 2024
IRC logs for Sunday, August 04, 2024
“Ignoring office politics doesn't avoid them. It makes you the target."
The quote is from Jennifer Brick
GNU/Linux Rises to 5% in France
More people flock away from Windows and look for true alternatives
Gemini Links 04/08/2024: Chill Day and Hazy Light
Links for the day
[Meme] How to Divide the Community Based on and United Around Shared Belief/Ideology on Software Freedom
"No good can come out of mixing politics with technical stuff"
[Video] Why Bryan Lunduke's Attitude Tends to Discredit Some Legitimate Criticism of Illegitimate Organisations
Best to focus on Free software issues
[Video] GNU/Linux Growing, But What Actually Matters is How Many People Adopt It for Freedom
how GNU/Linux grew and where we want to go
GNU/Linux Reaches Record Levels in the United States Of America and North America
In relative terms, this is a massive leap
Links 04/08/2024: CPU Failures, NVIDIA Bubble ("Hey Hi" Hype) Bemoaned
Links for the day
Gemini Links 04/08/2024: Against "Typing Indicators", AuraGem over Tor
Links for the day
GNU/Linux at ~4.75% (Won't Be Long Before Exceeding 5%)
This is a new record
Links 04/08/2024: Against Instagram and Gravatar
Links for the day
Links 04/08/2024: Environmental Issues and Lots of Political
Links for the day
Android Has Become Ridiculously Ubiquitous in Sudan
They have war there, so it probably plays a role
The Negative Impact of DEI on Salaries at IBM (and Fedora)
It's about workers being paid less and less for the same job/s
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Saturday, August 03, 2024
IRC logs for Saturday, August 03, 2024
More Technology Does Not Mean More Happiness
Taking things easy(ier)
Down From 100% to Only 6.8%: Microsoft Windows in Palestinian Territory
In security-sensitive places it makes no sense to use back-doored platforms
In Europe, Even Yandex is Closing in on Microsoft
Bing lost market share and Yandex is about to exceed it in usage
Singapore: GNU/Linux Jumps to Record Levels (Malaysia Also Following Same Trends)
it looks like users run away from Vista 11
Libya: GNU/Linux Passes 6%
About 6.2% if one counts ChromeOS, 5.9% without it
Links 03/08/2024: CP/M at 50, Bill Gates Exposed as Abuser of Family
Links for the day
Android and GNU/Linux Skyrocket to New Highs in Iceland This Month
Scandinavian countries adopt GNU/Linux faster than the rest of Europe (on average)
Links 03/08/2024: Blaugust Series, 'Game Informer' Shutting Down
Links for the day
Gemini Links 03/08/2024: Crowdstrike and Old Computer Challenge Revisited
Links for the day
GNU/Linux at 5%: Where Are the Leading Adopters?
GNU/Linux by nation where its share is measured above 5% this month
GNU/Linux at 5%
Rounding up 4.51%
Even Microsoft Does Not Want systemd In Its 'Distro'; Azure Itself Means Routine Downtimes and Full System Breaches, Why Use It?
These moves do not show Microsoft changing its mind or its attitude; they show Microsoft altering the attack tactics
In More Than a Dozen African Nations Windows is Now Measured at Less Than 10%
There are accordingly divestments, such as Microsoft layoffs across Africa
Both Apple and Microsoft Owe More Money Than They Have
There's more to their finances than meets the eye or what the media says (ignoring the sewage)
Microsoft's Money Reserves Lowest in More Than 11 Years! (In Spite of Mass Layoffs)
Notice how they're burning their money
statCounter: The Latest Version of Windows, Vista 11, Did Not Increase Market Share This Month Compared to Last Month
Vista 11's share in 2024
Who Does the Smearing? This Former Police Person, Speaking Under Oath, Says “That’s a Security Services Job."
They're resourceful and if (or when) they don't like someone, that won't end well
Why the Ad Hominem Attacks on Daniel Pocock Typically Backfire (as One Should Expect)
The case of Mr. Pocock is particularly interesting because he was viciously attacked in spite of contributing a lot, usually for free, since the 1990s
It's Utterly Foolish to Do Bad Things and Expect Positive Results
There are many toxic people out there who, instead of tackling corrupt corporations, are monstering those who tackle these corrupt corporations
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Friday, August 02, 2024
IRC logs for Friday, August 02, 2024
LinuxSecurity Site Breaks Down, Many Fake Articles Not Accessible Anymore, Chatbot Slop Still a Problem
Only accessible though Google Cache
IBM Layoffs Just Before the Weekend
Yesterday (Friday) there were apparently many layoffs
statCounter Latest (Figures for August Available Half a Day Ago)
Some more highlights
Microsoft's Cash on Hand Fell 23.37% in the Past 12 Months or a Lot More in Past 15 Months, a Loss of Over 31 Billion Dollars in 12 Months or Almost 40 Billion Dollars in 15 Months! (32.1% Decline)
Microsoft Cash on Hand figures