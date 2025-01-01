GNU/Linux Gained About 0.5% Last Year, According to StatCounter

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 01, 2025



2024 ended with "proper" GNU/Linux at +0.4%, ChromeOS at +0.1% (based on statCounter/StatCounter):

According to statCounter, 2024 was a positive year for Software Freedom on desktops/laptops. But it's not just statCounter saying so. Have a look at Steam, which is DRM basically.

This was last January (Steam Hardware and Software Survey):

By distro:

The latest numbers: (end of 2024)

Surveys like these are large, but the above is limited to "hardcore" gamers who tolerate DRM (scope incomplete). statCounter is limited to Web-connected devices that allow spying on them (many GNU/Linux users and operating systems don't). █