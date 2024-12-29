Bonum Certa Men Certa

Move to GNU/Linux and Save the Planet, CCC Talk Explains

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 29, 2024,
updated Dec 29, 2024

THIS year Chaos Computer Club e.V (CCC) has many interesting talks. Summaries of these were shared here (Daily Links) and in the sister site, for one of us watched many of these talks.

One of the talks concerned moving from Windows (e.g. Vista 10) to GNU/Linux and it was delivered by people associated with KDE. It focused on aspects such as energy use, hence environmental impact and "footprint".

Windows Vista idling

The talk "includes a lot of reasons to use old hardware," we got told, "like you do [but] also Canonical and IBM drop the ball and pass up on marketing opportunities on purpose" (we covered the reasons many times before).

Here is a study related to this (English translation of "Entwicklung und Anwendung von Bewertungsgrundlagen für ressourceneffiziente Software unter Berücksichtigung bestehender Methodik") and the corresponding PDF.

Entwicklung und Anwendung von Bewertungsgrundlagen für ressourceneffiziente Software unter Berücksichtigung bestehender Methodik

This "mentions CMS wasting energy," we're told (we covered this many times before, especially when explaining why we had converted all pages to static).

"Windows 10 security updates end on 14 October 2025," they say, "KDE's 29th birthday".

Here's their CCC outline:

Windows 10 security updates end on 14 October 2025, KDE's 29th birthday and also, ironically, International E-Waste Day [1] (you cannot make these things up!). Hundreds of millions of functioning devices [2] will become e-waste. This means manufacturing and transporting new ones, which is perhaps the biggest waste of all: hardware production alone can account for over 75% of a device's CO2 emissions over its lifespan.

Free Software is a solution, today, and if we work together Windows 10 could truly be the last version of Windows users ever use! In this talk I will present the issue of e-waste and the importance of right-to-repair software, and invite the audience to participate in coordinating a global, unified Free Software campaign over the next year to raise awareness about the environmental harm of software-driven hardware obsolescence, while promoting upgrading users from Windows 10 to GNU/Linux directly. Extending hardware's operating life with Free Software is good for users, and better for the environment. Let's think big and act boldly as a unified community!

Below is a video of the talk.

Other Recent Techrights' Posts

Good Gains for Android for GNU/Linux in New Zealand This Year
Notice that GNU/Linux rose to its highest point (this month)
2024 a Record Year for Android (Almost 50% "Market Share"), Which is Now Bigger in Europe Than Microsoft Windows
a look at Europe
Wishing for a Wikileaks Renaissance in 2025
as a site that facilitates whistleblowers, hosting large leaks
[Meme] Getting Banned From Social Control Media 2 Days or Two Weeks Before Leaving Office
Seems like interference using dinners with an insurrectionist
Jimmy Carter on Globalisation of "Tech"
Carter's legacy in the area of science (and technology)
The True Importance of Diversification
Monopoly or monoculture breed fragility
This New Talk Helps Explain Why Crimes at the European Patent Office (EPO) and Patent Policy Deficits Remain Unaddressed by the European Commission
Corporations write and enforce the law
Enshittification is Everywhere
Computer Science has been reduced to just "computer" (spyphone)
Move to GNU/Linux and Save the Planet, CCC Talk Explains
video of the talk
The Free Software Foundation (FSF) Tells Us All to "Keep Putting Pressure on Microsoft"
"Grassroots organization against a corporation as large as Microsoft is never easy"
 
A Free Software Foundation (FSF) Led by Dr. Richard Stallman Can Still Raise a Lot of Money
Give people more time (e.g. until end of January) and maybe hit the target
Is Microsoft's Plundering of Africa Coming to an End?
Microsoft had many layoffs in Africa this year
Microsoft Windows Down From 23% to 20% This Year in Asia (Android Up From 54% to Almost 60%)
Less and less of Windows, more of the Linux-powered Android
15 Years Ago Mozilla Firefox Had Over 50% of the Slovakian Market, Now Google's Chrome Has Over 70%
Peaked at 72.4% earlier this year
Remembering When Photography Meant Realistic Captures of Reality, Not "Hey Hi" (AI) and 'Instagrammed' (Filtered, Manipulated)
Fake pictures predate the "hey hi" hype; Instagram in particular was full of these
Apple's Main Stronghold (North America) at Risk From GNU/Linux
Apple had several rounds of layoffs in the US this year
statCounter: Microsoft Windows Down a Percent This Year in South America, GNU/Linux Up to 3.2%
Microsoft down, freedom up
The Threat of Googlebombing and LLMs
There are many Carters, but search engines and LLMs lack the "logic" (or common sense) to tell the difference
Social Control Media (Not Just TikTok) is a "Modern Challenge" to Democracy
Society is worse off with Social Control Networks
IBM's Bad Leadership is a Threat to GNU/Linux
We worry that since Red Hat controls so much of the GNU/Linux stack difficulties at IBM will result in divestment
Putting Some Eggs in the Geminispace Basket
Do not bet on the future of the Web
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Sunday, December 29, 2024
IRC logs for Sunday, December 29, 2024
Gemini Links 30/12/2024: Countdown to New Year, Tinylogging, and LLM Hype
Links for the day
Incredible! Beta'News' Now Runs Ads as 'Articles' About 'Hey Hi' (AI), Written by LLMs
Does it get any more rogue than this?
Our Most Relaxing Christmas Ever?
this Christmas was our most calm every (in recent memory at least)
Bad Year for Microsoft in India (and Another All-Time Low, Windows at 12% "Market Share")
Microsoft is the next Intel
Keeping Online Even During Wars
the Internet is still quite robust
Fascistic Regimes and Their Justices Will Leverage Social Control Networks to Their Advantage (Power Grab), They Won't Protect Constituents From Them
"controlling the voices and all the narratives, including the press because they too buy into the lies that it is a communications medium"
New Year's Resolution for Techrights: No More Very Short Posts
If we publish memes, as above, then we'll try to at least contextualise them somewhat
Links 29/12/2024: Phytium Sells Chinese CPUs and Landing Gear Malfunction Crashes Plane in Korea
Links for the day
Links 29/12/2024: Facebook Wants More Bots and Slop, Whistleblowers and Bloggers Under Attack
Links for the day
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Saturday, December 28, 2024
IRC logs for Saturday, December 28, 2024
Gemini Links 29/12/2024: Supernatural Mystery and Mechanical People
Links for the day
Links 28/12/2024: Standards Emphasised, Putin Implicitly Admits Taking Down Passenger Plane
Links for the day
Links 28/12/2024: BRICS-Controlled Social Control Media Defended by GOP, "Paper Passport Is Dying"
Links for the day
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Friday, December 27, 2024
IRC logs for Friday, December 27, 2024
Links 28/12/2024: Having Bosses, Ada's Dependent Types
Links for the day