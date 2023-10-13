Bonum Certa Men Certa

When All They Have Left is Ad Hominem Attacks...

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 13, 2023

These attacks are repeated, systematic and defamatory, not a case of "moment of passion" or "in the heat of the moment" (impulse, error, innocent mistake)

Eben Moglen, taken during DebConf10 at Columbia University

THIS week we responded to character assassination attacks from Microsoft- and Google-sponsored front groups that basically imitate FSF (Dr. Stallman) and SFLC (Prof. Moglen) while attacking both of them for years already, usually with defamatory petitions, slanderous smear campaigns (Chinese whispers and false innuendo), and libelous "tweets" they'd never correct/remove (even when proven patently and manifestly false).

Gulagbuy (MJG) has been doing this like a "career" for over a decade already and then he wonders why he cannot find a job. His main "contribution" to Linux is attacking GNU/Linux users on behalf of Microsoft. He is still doing this at present, e.g. months ago [1, 2]. His spouse was sued for defamation, having done similar things. These aren't "normal" people; some of them are clinically insane and some openly talk about seeking professional help for their mental state (health in the department up above, never mind other medical problems). They just try to drag people down to their level; they would rather wrestle like a bunch of pigs in the mud than debate facts and discuss science, technology etc. Many of the abusers lack any professional background in science, they're just imposters and pretenders, pandering to large corporations for funding. The funding is tied to nefarious "objectives" (see how OSI covers up Microsoft's mass infringement of the GPL)...

Gulagbuy's attack on BSD and GNU/Linux users (for profit, too) is what he tries to distract from by pretending to embrace social causes. "Crazy matt is making a lot of noise and trying to turn discussion away from the big picture and into an interpersonal squabble," one reader told us. "Keep the eye on the ball."

This article will be a lot longer than the previous ones [1, 2, 3, 4] and it contains information about why Prof. Moglen is targeted by these people, and has been targeted for years in IRC smear campaigns, or Chinese whispers. It's the same thing that they do to Dr. Stallman in IRC, falsely relying unbacked rumours about him, usually in private messages over IRC networks.

Any verifiable information we can get would hopefully contextualise this character assassination attack. More attacks will come. That's for sure. They never rest. Many of these attackers are unemployed or barely employed. They have all the time in the world to engage in online and offline harassment campaigns.

But first, just to remove any doubts... let's consider what's false, what's true, and what you must know upfront.

Gulagboy and his ilk have been baiting our IRC channels for years already. While still in Freenode (in 2021 and prior to it) it had gotten so bad that Gulagboy became the first person ever to get perpetually muted by us. He kept changing the subject in #techrights to sex in order to cause conflict and controversy. That distracted and harmed technical discussions. His sabotage in IRC continues to the present day and he seems fine with spouting out hate crimes, allusions to murder etc. Anything to provoke, scare, and generally abuse people. We know for a fact that he is still spying on all active IRC channels, as he has for years, and it's not just out of curiosity but an act of sabotage. He's collecting "dirt" and trying to blackmail people, then boasting he has not been arrested... yet. There is a lot of coordination in these attacks and we have ample proof, which we keep in case we choose to take legal action in the future.

So Gulagboy, the 'humanitarian' pervert (he hates women too; he views other people as sexual props for him to enjoy), is a really malicious person. He hates women, probably because they reject him romantically (which likely makes him an incel), yet he somehow pretends to be the opposite of that. Don't fall for this posturing. The narratives are being reversed by flinging lots of crap at the wall all day long (being unemployed gives them endless time for such social engineering, which in turn becomes a denial of service attack or time-wasting at the very least).

His latest blog post, which was tactlessly amplified by Planet Fedora (Red Hat/IBM), Planet GNOME, and Planet Debian, Which Have a Code of Conduct (yes, some people are immune from it), is a straw man. His post in a nutshell - or his 'thesis' in short - is, you cannot cancel me as that would be intolerant (Irish while males are not a vulnerable group though). He publicly admitted he was a transphobe, yet he asserts that he immune to criticism now. He cannot code or achieve anything, so he attacks those who do. If they speak back at him (in self-defensive means), he then starts to threaten them. Society cannot coexist with such behavioural defects; it becomes a burden and a yoke on society.

As for the content of his latest post, it is absurd. How many people in the Free software world support Hans Reiser? Nobody. Maybe except "MikeyUSA" (notorious troll and misogynist).

How many people support Prof. Moglen? Plenty. Prof. Moglen is not a wife murderer, but the Microsoft-connected "Cancel Club", which coordinates and meets Microsoft infiltrators (e.g. inside OSI), does not care about facts. False equivalences are fair play?

Prof. Moglen accomplished a lot and got provoked a lot. He withstood the trolling and abuse. He had to waste a lot of time on it though.

This is why Prof. Moglen lives in an expensive place in the New York State area, whereas Gulagboy has been relegated to living in some shack in the woods not far from Reno (he cannot afford a place in San Francisco or a real home anymore). Nobody would hire liars and charlatans when hard facts are exposed for all to see...

To be very clear, they did the same to me, both in IRC and in real life, e.g. in fabricated "blogs" and social control media (even accounts impersonating me). Some of these people are clinically insane. They wrongly assume insanity will forever shield them from law enforcement. We have hundreds of bits of evidence already in case we choose to prosecute.

As someone put it in IRC some hours ago, "Yes, did you see how fast [Gulagboy] cut the crap once RMS revealed that he has cancer? Now [Gulagboy] moves on to defame someone "easier"."

I had said that this is a case of, "oh, let's attack THIS old man" (a likely successor of RMS in case cancer kills him). And that's "because attacking an old man with cancer is not cool anymore..."

So why attack Prof. Moglen and why now?

One reader of ours sent us a comment regarding "Today's link regarding SFC and FSFe's statement about Eben Moglen," stating the following key context:

Dr. Schestowitz,

I saw your article today about the SFC and FSFe's statement about Eben Moglen. It reminded me of an article that I read in The Register about six years ago:

https://www.theregister.com/2017/11/20/foss_sflc_sfc_gpl_trademark/

and the SFLC's response to it following:

https://softwarefreedom.org/blog/2017/nov/06/conservancy-stmt/

And Dr. Moglen's statements of the situation and why it should be resolved:

https://softwarefreedom.org/blog/2017/dec/22/conservancy/

I don't remember hearing anything after that. I assumed that the SFLC and the SFC had come to an agreement or resolution. I would have not known about the SFC/FSFe statement had it not been for your reporting. Thank you again for it, and all that you do!

"Follow-up on today's link about Eben Moglen" was sent by the same reader hours later. Notice what SFC is doing:

Dr. Schestowitz,

I have spent the last few hours reading the legal documents of the ongoing trademark dispute between SFLC and SFC.

https://ttabvue.uspto.gov/ttabvue/v?pno=92066968

The statement that SFC issued publicly on the 11th seems to be related to this, given the timing of the filings. The SFC cited declarations from a motion for a protective order. A move which seems intended to prevent Dr. Moglen from participating in this legal process.

I think it's problematic for an organization like the SFC to take an institutional position against Dr. Moglen this way. Especially one whose role in the free software movement has been as vital and essential as his.

Citing documents from an ongoing legal dispute, that are not findings of the court, as justification for ostracizing a prominent free software figure is dishonest to the public, and destructive to the victim. I hope Sandler and Kuhn are questioned about this.

Thanks again for your reporting!

Best,

We'll probably get back to it later as we have plenty more left to say and to show.

Photo credit: By Karora - Own work, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=11100709

Other Recent Techrights' Posts

Clocking Things
The future is promising and there are many urgent issues to keep abreast of
Erosion of Free Speech in British Society
Journalism fundamentally relies on being able to relay facts, no matter how inconvenient they may be to powerful interests (both businesses and people)
3,600+ Gemini Capsules
As of moments ago
Canonical Boasts Taking Steps Towards Taking Control Away From Computer Users (Latest Ubuntu is the Least Free Ever)
Having a computer is not the same as controlling a computer
How Windows "Share Share" on the Desktop (and Laptop) Decreased in 14 Years
The media is mostly ignoring this
Links 13/10/2023: Tackling Nomophobia, Disinformation in Social Control Media Proliferates
Links for the day
When All They Have Left is Ad Hominem Attacks...
we have plenty more left to say and to show
Links 13/10/2023: 20% of Flexport Laid Off (Again), Web Censorship on the Increase
Links for the day
Look Who's Trying to Cancel Eben Moglen (Again, After Years of Whisper Campaigns)
desperate effort to wrest control of FSF
Over at Tux Machines...
About a day's worth
It Looks Like Microsoft Finally Gave Up on Bing (Lowest Market Share in Years, Many Layoffs, Now Mass Deletion and Higher Fees)
Reprinted with permission from Ryan Farmer: It looks like Bing has decided to delete all the **** and this has made it to DDG and Qwant. Truly a sad day for the 4% of the Web.
IRC Proceedings: Thursday, October 12, 2023
IRC logs for Thursday, October 12, 2023
The Wiki Will Likely Return Shortly (Sans the PHP Back End That Caused Terrible Load Spikes)
Goodbye to MediaWiki?
In North America GNU/Linux is Already at 10% Market Share on Laptops and Desktops, Shows Survey of Web-Connected Clients
This month the "share" of Windows is down to 57%. It was almost 93% back in January 2009 when President Obama was inaugurated.
Windows Works for Moscow (When Russia's Enemies Use It)
There were several reports this past week about Windows botnets (based on the context) hammering on sites and services across Finland
OpenBSD Founder Theo de Raadt Says Wayland is an Attack Software Choice and a Push Towards "Vertical Software Monocultures"
So this is what a respected BSD developer thinks of the move
They Won't Leave Software Freedom Fighters Alone Until They Are Dead
They attack old people and women
Techrights Upgrade Report: Gemini Capsule for Techrights Almost Fully Upgraded (Debian 12) and Further Improved
As a side note, we are gratified to see that over 3,600 capsules of Gemini (responding on Gemini protocol) are now known to Lupa
Links 12/10/2023: Hardware Sales Still Falling, Samsung Profits to Fall to Almost Nothing
Links for the day
Wars and Conflicts Likely to Accelerate Adoption of GNU/Linux Because Countries Pursue Security and Privacy Rather Than Hegemony
The world is moving away from Windows and the media hardly mentions this
Focus on the Windows Botnets (Microsoft/NSA Backdoors/Bugdoors as Culprits), Not the Weaknesses of the Protocols the Botnets Constantly Exploit (Quantity/Brute Force Always Defy Good Design at Scale)
Sadly we've seen no rebuttal to the spin
Links 12/10/2023: TikTok Under More Fire
Links for the day
Links 12/10/2023: EDRI on Privacy, Unpacking California's SB 244 – the “Right to Repair Act”
Links for the day
Older for Suckers
poem for today
Wayland: Over a Decade of Self-Fulfilling Prophecies and User-Shaming
if the future is Wayland, how much of it was just a self-fulfilling prophecy and gaslighting?
IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
IRC logs for Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Years After Calling for Removal of Richard Stallman, Both SFC and FSFE Misuse 'Code of Conduct' to Do the Same to Eben Moglen
This is just another example of SFC and FSFE consolidating their power against the grassroots, under the guise of "protecting vulnerable people..."
RIP, OldTechBloke (Steve Anelay)
Many condolences and expressions of gratitude are expressed
The End of YouTube as a Superficially 'Free' Hosting and Playback Platform
The 'new' YouTube is greedy and selfish
Gemini-Git Gateway Back Online
Sunrise for the Gemini front end
Links 11/10/2023: Surveillance in 'Security' Clothing (Passkeys)
Links for the day
B.R.I.C.S. Leaving Microsoft Behind
x86 is at risk (or RISC) here as well. Many back doors "baked" into such chips can be discarded... or replaced by China's.
Union Syndicale Fédérale (USF) Blasts the European Patent Organisation (EPO) Again, Saying It Fails to Serve European Interests
We don't expect either EPO managers or those politicians to do anything
Richard Stallman Planted the Feeds for Sharing (and Collaboration/Cooperation) in Software
Software Freedom is very important; to understand its importance we must somehow imagine a world where such freedom isn't even an option
Over at Tux Machines...
About a day's worth
"This is How Codes of Conduct Actually Work. You Get Banned Without Anyone Making a Formal Complaint and There’s Nowhere to Even Turn to."
Reprinted with permission from Ryan Farmer
A Year After Elon Muscovite Bought (Destroyed) Twitter
How much time is left before Twitter just shuts down?
Sites That Lack RSS Feeds in 2023 Render Themselves Obsolete, a Niche
Check your feeds
Microsoft's Hardware Business is More or Less Dead Already (the Rest Will Follow)
Microsoft is not in a good shape
Links 11/10/2023: 'Hey Hi' (AI) Fatigue and Censorship Attacks
Links for the day
Mitchell Baker Running a Bank in Silicon Valley
Reprinted with permission from Ryan Farmer
IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
IRC logs for Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Over at Tux Machines...
About a day's worth
Microsoft Tens of Thousands of Layoffs Later
Reprinted with permission from Ryan Farmer: Microsoft is unable to tend to Windows anymore after the layoffs and lots of failed acquisitions of unprofitable albatross companies and products