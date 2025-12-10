Why So Many Software Projects Are Quitting Microsoft and GitHub

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 10, 2025



In a nutshell, they eventually figure out it's not 'free hosting' but a trap

Yesterday we wrote - at least in passing - about the 'former' GitHub (merged into some fictional or newly-fabricated unit a few months ago [1, 2]) getting abandoned by LibreWolf. Many other projects are doing the same (and have done so for years already, even if it was gratis, i.e. Microsoft was willing to lose money just to control other people's projects and communities), with more recent examples citing the nuisance of slop being foisted or pushed upon them like a plague by Microsoft (desperate to fake "demand" for slop). Some years ago I criticised LibreWolf for using GitHub (they saw and acknowledged this criticism), but eventually they sorted things out:

I'm pleased to see that only a few weeks ago they officially said goodbye to Microsoft (see top part in the screenshot below):

To LibreWolf, this means more credibility, not just greater independence. Codeberg isn't built on proprietary software, unlike Microsoft and GitHub.

Be more like LibreWolf. Move away from Microsoft and GitHub. █