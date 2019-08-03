Microsoft Put an Innocent, Heroic Man in Prison. Then Microsoft Ran Away.

“The fact that there’s some e-mail here at MS that says, ‘let’s go up and beat this guy’…there’s nothing wrong with that. That is capitalism at work for consumers.”

– Bill Gates

Summary: Now that Mr. Lundgren is out of prison he’s able to tell his amazing story, which Microsoft desperately attempted to suppress

JUST over a week ago we began writing about Microsoft’s legal attacks on Eric Lundgren, who had been released from prison. We’ve been studying the case and we’re speaking to Lundgren these days. He’s a kind, generous person. He deserves medals, not lawsuits and jail time. This whole situation is a travesty and there’s so much to be said, so we’ll split the story into many parts.

For more background see Eric Lundgren’s Twitter account (old news/clippings) and Web site, which includes the section “How does copying free-to-download software land you in prison?”

“The total cost (to Lundgren) by far exceeds a million dollars if one considers the long-term consequences e.g. employment prospects.”He can be reached on ECAnetwork@Gmail.com and he’s a nice person. As we noted last weekend, "Eric Lundgren's story will hopefully be explained in meticulous details now that he is out of jail (for the non-crime which is recycling unused PCs)". We spoke to him earlier today. Expect us to write a lot more on this subject and share never-seen-before material. Our goal is to show the incredible extent of injustice. Lundgren, in his own words, spent nearly a million dollars defending himself. The “legal battle cost $870,000 USD,” he explained, “(+) $50,000 Court Fine (+) 15 Month Prison Sentence (+) Felony…”

The total cost (to Lundgren) by far exceeds a million dollars if one considers the long-term consequences e.g. employment prospects. He will never be a truly free man, but he’s a passionate and inspiring positive thinker, who looks forward to make the world a better place, looking ahead rather than back. To us, however, the long-lasting ordeals he went through do matter a great deal and we’ll delve into the finer details.

“The court documents ought to help objectivity (readers can assess these for themselves) and, if shown the defamatory statements from Microsoft, we can correct them. As we shall.”“My grandfather whom raised [me] died a few days ago,” he told me this morning. I know the feeling, but consider the fact that his grandfather’s latest and last days were spent without his (grand)son, who was arrested for doing the moral thing. Surely Microsoft wouldn’t like that aspect of the story told. The most common feedback after our seminal story about Lundgren was about Microsoft trying to silence those who covered his story. Microsoft threatened the media and we’ll cover that in a future part. We’re separating different aspect of his story as compartmentalisation will make it easier to follow. We may soon show court documents too and demonstrate, using photographs, Lundgren’s great contribution to society, which Microsoft ‘rewarded’ with a prison sentence (after he had spread Windows even further as part of his recycling campaign).

The court documents ought to help objectivity (readers can assess these for themselves) and, if shown the defamatory statements from Microsoft, we can correct them. As we shall. Fact-checking will be an integral part of this series. The court deliberately got many of the facts wrong or simply removed them (making them inadmissible).

Lundgren spent or wasted 15 months of his life in prison; he remains a debt prisoner for a long time to come (a longterm/permanent timeframe). It all happened after a dodgy trial, so let’s let the public decide, based on underlying evidence presented in that trial. Mischievous elements of what happened at the trial will be covered here too, albeit separately. It won’t be ‘trial by media’ but (re)trial by media; the outcome won’t change. One cannot undo a prison sentence or cancel the debt, which is enormous. One can, however, ensure that the record is set straight. Lundgren is still relatively young and has a lot to offer, much to promise.

“Lundgren spent or wasted 15 months of his life in prison; he remains a debt prisoner for a long time to come (a longterm/permanent timeframe).”Although we’re eager to just ‘spill the beans’ all at once we probably should not. One heavily-packed article can be powerful, but we need to do this in small chunks that readers can digest; it’s easier for us to compose and more effective overall (with an index and chapter-like breakdown).

Tomorrow we will post our next (fourth) part of this series, which we expect to span about a dozen parts and weeks if not months in the making. Let’s do justice for Mr. Lundgren. If not legal and financial justice, then at least moral justice. Lundgren isn’t in it for the money. Microsoft tarnishing his reputation and harming his life/health is something that someone out there should be held accountable for. Stay tuned to find out what happened when Mr. Lundgren came to see Microsoft’s CEO. █

Share this post: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.

























Permalink Send this to a friend