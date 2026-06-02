Bonum Certa Men Certa

Claim of 500+ IBM Red Hat Layoffs With Termination Next Month

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 02, 2026

Last year we heard from insiders about Red Hat layoffs. They knew what was coming. IBM was trying to hide this.

"When I realized nobody is safe," someone wrote an hour ago regarding "RAs" (that's what IBM calls layoffs). To quote: "The last RA included one of my older teammates. The guy knew this place inside out as he's been here for a couple of decades. He was not pushy, didn't clamor for raises or bonuses. I don't know if he ever took a sick day. At least I didn't notice. He was also probably our most productive employee. So if IBM is willing to get rid of somebody like that, there's really nothing any of us can do to ensure our safety."

The first comment said: "These "so called" leaders enriched themselves and the corporate shareholders at the expense of the IBM employees. That is more than evident with the decline and fall of IBM as a "once great company". This site and it's comments are a testament to that."

And "you can replace the IBM with just about any other company name, its the same everywhere," said another comment.

From what we can gather but are unable to verify, as many as 500+ at Red Hat lost their job; at first we heard 300+, then some insiders said 400+. Someone says it's now 500+ (maybe more impacted later?)...

About 500+ jobs impacted.

Linking to a components company, there are no actual details there (nothing apparent), but since the mass layoffs in China we saw many impacted also in Europe and north America.

IBM is doing great... at hiding internal affairs.

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