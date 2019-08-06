The Eric Lundgren Case and Similar High-Profile Plea ‘Bargains’ (Aaron Swartz and Marcus Hutchins)

Overview

Microsoft’s Declaration of War on Recyclers

The Legal Aftermath

Reference: Innocence Is Irrelevant

Summary: Unjust and at times fatal plea ‘bargain’ tricks are being leveraged against people who fight ‘the system’; Eric Lundgren has come to realise he’s one of these people

T he other day we saw Eric Lundgren replying to Marcus Hutchins; it wasn’t long after Hutchins had said:

Me: “Now my case is over the stress should subside and i can fina…”

My Lawyer: “Just a friendly reminder that you need to pack up your entire apartment, say bye to all your friends, then move across the fucking sea. Sometime this week would be good.”

Hutchins will be walking around for the rest of his (long to go!) life with a “felony” crest/emblem/badge/mark/stamp/livery. It’s a stain. It’ll never go away. It’s hard to find employment as in some cases it is not legal to hire people with a conviction/criminal record/felony. He’s on the record as admitting guilt only after he had been blackmailed into it with the plea ‘bargain’ trick/machinations. We mentioned this many times in our daily links over the past couple of years.

“I was watching a documentary called “The Internet’s Own Boy – The Story Of Aaron Swartz” – I wish he was still with us… I was glued to the documentary in hopes of gaining some insight that might help my plight. Then the narrator says, “And then he hung himself” and I just sat there dumbfounded…”

– Lundgren and Hutchins have that problem in common now. “Before I went to prison,” Lundgren told me the other day, “I was watching a documentary called “The Internet’s Own Boy – The Story Of Aaron Swartz” – I wish he was still with us…”

“I think I mentioned the similarity to you already,” I told him, as “legal bills burdened his family, so he ‘saved’ them” (by killing himself).

“It was crazy,” Lundgren continued, “he got hit with the exact same level of Federal Charges that I was facing and I was so eager to hear how he was going to get out of it! I was glued to the documentary in hopes of gaining some insight that might help my plight. Then the narrator says, “And then he hung himself” and I just sat there dumbfounded…”

And “they do this to other people,” I interrupted him to say. “Chelsea Manning is the latest…” (they impose massive daily fines on her and her family for merely refusing to testify against Julian Assange even though she rightly sticks to her Constitutional rights).

“Assange [may] still have some savings,” I said, “so I think he can cope with legal bills…”

And “then comes the plea “bargain”,” I said. And “the US did this to a Brit too [...] he was released 1-2 weeks ago (“MalwareTech”) [...] he has felony now [but] they gave him a “bargain” [of] time served (2 years) [...] after he helped stop the damage caused by Microsoft/NSA back doors (WannaCry)” (this is based on our latest informal conversation).

Here’s a report about it, “Marcus Hutchins, malware researcher and ‘WannaCry hero,’ sentenced to supervised release” (NSA and Microsoft officials — not Hutchins — should have been sentenced to prison, at the very least for their WannaCry culpability; it’s them who made the back doors that caused hospitals to be shut down; their actions actually killed a lot of people).

“How dare this young British man ‘interfere’ with WannaCry, which was mostly developed by the NSA? Stay out, little fella’! Adults only here!”The above article (from one and a half weeks ago) was written by a former Microsoft UK staffer/intern who had blocked me in Twitter. So it’s not likely he’ll explain the back doors nature of it all (or Windows). The state wants to ‘bury’ it all and ‘make an example’…

How dare this young British man ‘interfere’ with WannaCry, which was mostly developed by the NSA? Stay out, little fella’! Adults only here!

WannaCry is an exploit, a back door(ing) facility; it was leaked from the NSA and Microsoft knew about it as it’s telling the NSA about zero-days without even fixing them. WannaCry is an SMB-level exploit. It killed lots of people, shut down hospitals worldwide, and caused billions of dollars in financial damage. And guess who was threatened with life in prison for it… the man who stopped it!

“No good deed shall go unpunished, especially if it hurts profit. This world be damned, we’ll pollute it if there’s a coin to be made outta this.”

–Anonymous In the case of Lundgren, who got arrested and was threatened with life behind bars? Not the people responsible for deadly pollution but the person who combats this pollution. As someone put it in response to our article yesterday (Microsoft employees have already ‘infiltrated’ these comments): “No good deed shall go unpunished, especially if it hurts profit. This world be damned, we’ll pollute it if there’s a coin to be made outta this.”

The following old (but still viral) meme comes to mind as a rather appropriate and apt analogy:

There’s lots more coming in the series, so stay tuned. The exact structure (outline) hasn’t been determined yet. We’re thinking along the lines of: 1)

Silencing Media (how Microsoft gagged publishers). 2) Court Mischief (how Microsoft possibly ‘bought’ the outcome). 3) Legal and Financial Ramifications (the dangers of this precedent). Expect photos and legal documents (copies of them). █

