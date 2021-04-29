04.29.21

Defending Concepts, Defending Free Speech, Defending Society From Oppression

Posted in Free/Libre Software, GNU/Linux at 7:05 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

Even when they tell us that they protect us from predators and terrorists (usually whenever they pass new laws for the super-rich, notably advanced means of social control and suppression of dissent)

Oust your founder and nobody will be shot

Summary: The war on expression of perfectly lawful opinions is assured to lead to a regretful endgame; cui bono?

I WAS BORN 39 years ago to a family not wealthy. My parents were not so highly educated. My mother managed to graduate in the area of history — a career she never fulfilled (or even pursued) as a hard-working young mother. When I was very young my gym teacher told her I was “non-conformist” (his words) and she told me that as a toddler I was inquisitive and kept asking questions she could not quite answer. She found that baffling as she was — and still is — very conformist and wasn’t accustomed to even friends of hers asking such questions. She said it was a bunch of questions about how things worked and why they worked that way. I had no mental disability or challenges, I was just curious by nature. This isn’t exactly a skill that came in handy at schools, where pupils were graded mostly based on their ability to memorise and parrot what they had been told (or read). The same was true when I studied Computer Science (specialising in Software Engineering) at University. Mostly garbage in (or Babbage in), garbage out. When I started my Ph.D. at the age of 21 I was finally able to investigate things on my own and 18 years later I still do the same. I don’t always expect people to condone or accept my thoughts and I’m fine with it. Techrights turns 15 later this year, it’s being read more than ever before (in spite of the collapse of journalism, partly due to social control media consolidation), so I assume many people do agree with me on at least some of the things published here. I republish what I don’t agree with sometimes, though we tend to republish things we do agree with (and can verify for accuracy, or in other words fact-check).

“What happened to Richard Stallman just over a month ago was also exemplary and part of a trend…”I regret to say that earlier this year Twitter suspended me for expressing a view on factual information (regarding patents). Two weeks later it completely banned my account without even an explanation. At the moment a prominent lecturer who specialises in patents is looking into appealing or raising the issue at a governmental level; he deems it utterly wrong and disturbing that Twitter would spurn users for ‘wrongthink’ about patents (nothing to do with racism, sexism or some other form of intolerance). This is work in progress… and a matter of principle.

#Cancel Stallman #Love MoneyWhat happened to Richard Stallman just over a month ago was also exemplary and part of a trend; corporate-led or corporations-funded online mob (led by their front groups, which coordinate the mobbing) seek to eradicate the ‘epidemic’ of free thought. We’re supposed to only repeat falsehoods and euphemisms like “intellectual property”, apparently…

Over the past month we’ve republished a bunch of old interviews I conducted with Dr. Stallman. We’ve also reproduced many articles. Now it’s my turn to express my personal views, moreover in a form that’s a tad longer than usual (and takes more time to write). Let’s roll back a little and consider how we got here.

I became involved in Free software more than 20 years ago. At the time, despite me not knowing, Dr. Stallman had already been canceled. Several times in fact. I’d say, based on my readings (about the time I was still a young child), “Linux” was the first notable ‘go at it’ — still ongoing I might add because they pretend the operating system turns 30 this year (actually it turns 38). The media started calling everything “Linux” back in the 90s and in 1998 it was rebranding everything as “Open Source” (even in reference to Free software like the GNU Project). All these attempts to marginalise the GNU Project, the FSF, and the founder of both became known to me much later. It takes some research to properly understand that because the corporate (or “tech”) media isn’t helping. It’s actually engaging in revisionism, inducing confusion by misinformation or deliberate omissions.

He said 'assault' means physical. That's also what the dictionary says.About a decade later, in 2009, Richard Stallman said “emacs virgins” and the ritual/cancel mob went berserk. We wrote about a dozen articles about it back then. Basically, virgin can be either a guy or a girl (although only the latter has a hymen) but the word itself does not even refer to anything sexual. Stallman was referring to people who just never used GNU emacs before (or any other kind of emacs), possibly because they’re accustomed to other editors and may be using ‘rich-text’ word processors instead. In any event, it was all along a phony scandal and back then the mob was rallied mostly by the GNOME Foundation. Here in the UK the term “virgin” is used a lot in relation to business (we have Virgin Mobile, Virgin Trains etc.), so the term isn’t even remotely offensive.

Fast-forward another decade and find some ‘leaked’ (not really) E-mails from Dr. Stallman at MIT — E-mails that he disseminated to many colleagues and alumni regardless. He was defending a dead friend of his by arguing over semantics.

Did Dr. Stallman commit a crime? No. Many would argue that he said nothing wrong either (as in factually wrong), albeit he made a wrong decision to interject as it would offend many victims, who would rightly or wrongly misinterpret his words, perceiving them as a form of blame-shifting.

My initial reaction was that I don’t want to be seen as endorsing his messages/views on this, but nevertheless it wasn’t the big scandal MIT sought to make of it, partly because of unfavourable press coverage that was also dishonest (distorting what Dr. Stallman had actually said). Before the whole cancel mob went ballistic I told Dr. Stallman in confidence that the timing was interesting, as well as the publication that chose to distort his words. Many people no longer remember this, but Bill Gates was embroiled in a very major MIT scandal because he was directly connected to Epstein’s payments to MIT (the administrators at MIT unequivocally admitted this but wanted to hide that fact).

Is Minsky a pervert?In any event, a scapegoat was found at MIT and they decided to cancel everybody except Gates and his facilitators at MIT. It would not surprise us if MIT continued taking bribes from Gates after 2019. MIT still covers up for Gates (last year).

But this post isn’t about Gates, who pays the media to create a ritualistic cult that worships him based on deliberate falsehoods and straw men arguments.

The unfortunate thing is, from now on people would be reluctant to defend old or dead (posthumously) friends who cannot defend themselves, even when they’re innocent. Can demented people be assumed guilty? How about dead people? Are we so immature as a society that we cannot handle public discourse anymore? Or a society that stones people (or lynches them online) for not going along with the masses or a perceive consensus, sometimes reinforced only by corporations and their front groups/think tanks/media?

I think, therefore I'm guiltyIt would be nice to think that people are mature enough to be able to discuss or debate things, rather than resort to infantile name-calling, exaggerations, and maliciously fabricated false accusations.

In the case of the EPO, which I’ve covered very closely since 2014, both Benoît Battistelli and António Campinos ‘canceled’ Techrights by preventing employees from even accessing the site. And for what? For objectively exposing corruption, oftentimes by presenting leaked evidence? Or for opposing European software patents, which are objectively illegal?

We’re currently at risk of muzzling the very same people who expose the oppressors instead of removing the oppressors.

Cancel RMS

Share in other sites/networks: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.
  • Reddit
  • email

This post is also available in Gemini over at:

gemini://gemini.techrights.org/2021/04/29/controversial-views-not-a-crime/

If you liked this post, consider subscribing to the RSS feed or join us now at the IRC channels.

Pages that cross-reference this one

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

What Else is New

  1. The Web Never Recovered Since Microsoft Destroyed It and It's Still Getting Worse

    The Internet is mostly fine, but the World Wide Web is worth abandoning in many cases, especially because it's becoming a DRM transport layer with a payload of surveillance and manipulation

  2. Defending Concepts, Defending Free Speech, Defending Society From Oppression

    The war on expression of perfectly lawful opinions is assured to lead to a regretful endgame; cui bono?

  3. The Practice of Ritual Defamation (Relevant to Cancel Mobs)

    Reproduced with permission

  4. The Clown Song

    Ponzi puts his Nadella mask on; the biggest scam since Enron and the 2008 financial crisis?

  5. When A Source of Pollution and Corruption Paints Itself Green

    In order to distract from EPO scandals or whiten (paint as green rather) the reputation of the Office a new media campaign started, basically celebrating patents as if they're a solution to global warming

  6. Lying and Breaking the Law: Is This the Best Europe's Second-Largest Institution (EPO) Can Do?

    The frustrating state of the EPO, wherein laws are broken without any sort of accountability (even the tribunals are deeply rigged since the days of Benoît Battistelli, who ‘kidnapped’ a judge to ‘make a point’ and then sent all other judges to ‘exile’)

  7. IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, April 28, 2021

    IRC logs for Wednesday, April 28, 2021

  8. Links 29/4/2021: Proxmox Virtual Environment 6.4 and Calculate Linux 21

    Links for the day

  9. Testimonies, Letters, Writings, and More About Richard Stallman

    Reproduced with permission.

  10. Richard Stallman: It's Not Wise to Trust Your Files to Any Company... You Lose Legal Rights If You Do That (Updated)

    Dr. Richard Stallman, the Free Software Foundation's founder, talks about storage in so-called "clouds" (I made an error by referring to ownCloud as "myCloud"; around then NextCloud was becoming a thing, as staff defected)

  11. Richard Stallman: Am I Doctor Stallman?

    Published 6 days ago

  12. Links 28/4/2021: Ubuntu 21.10 is “Impish Indri”, OpenSUSE Leap 15.3 RC

    Links for the day

  13. Links 28/4/2021: Red Hat Summit Fluff, Microsoft Shares Down on Results, GNU Guile 3.0.6 is Out

    Links for the day

  14. For Hire: People Who Know How to Run a Site (for Employer 'Linux' Foundation)

    The above has been up and published (front page) for at least 3 hours already; this is what happens when one hires charlatans and people from Microsoft, as the Linux Foundation does — people incapable of running Linux.com

  15. Joining Gemini Space and Reading Over Encrypted Connection Without Unnecessary Clutter

    Gemini space (some spell it Geminispace) is expanding and software for browsing Gemini capsules (client/browser) has matured to the point where it's very easy to join in, no matter what operating system one uses

  16. IBM: We Trust Microsoft, We Don't Trust the FSF

    It's rather revealing that the priorities at IBM are hostile towards the Free software community, with Microsoft basically coming before the FSF (which 'merely' provides, free of charge, the operating system that IBM sells)

  17. IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, April 27, 2021

    IRC logs for Tuesday, April 27, 2021

  18. Here We Are...

    THE TIME is now...

  19. [Meme] Greenponia

    The EPO is very, very green, according to EPO management

  20. [Meme] Red Hat's RHEL 8.4: GNU OS Rebranded?

    There's no Red Hat and no RHEL without GNU; but don't let facts get in the way of IBM, which opposes copyleft any time it can get away with it

  21. The EPO Abuses Climate Change, Hijacking or Misusing Grassroots Activism for Corporate Public Relations Stunts

    Just like the world's most notorious corporations (which pollute the most), Europe’s second-largest institution hijacks a real issue for AstroTurfing purposes; climate activists oughtn’t be amused as patents on mitigation techniques create monopolies and thus perpetuate the risk

  22. Misnaming the GNU Operating System

    Hijacking the name "GNU" and calling it "Linux" (or pretending it soon turns 30, not 38) is a problem; this is what Richard Stallman told me 7 years ago

  23. Links 28/4/2021: Kdenlive 21.04, KaOS 2021.04, Tails 4.19 Beta, Yocto Project 3.3

    Links for the day

  24. The Anti-FSF Petition of GNOME Foundation and OSI Continues Losing Signatures

    There are further removals (diff below, based on the changes made in the past day or so), whereas the support letter keeps growing (albeit slowly)

  25. Creating Parallel 'Movements' (Backed by Monopolies) to Marginalise the FSF, GNU, and GPL

    The GNU General Public License (GPL) is a thorn in the side of monopolies and monopolists; can groups funded by monopolisers and run by professional vilifiers do enough damage at the behest of their corporate masters? The video above offers some additional background

  26. Links 27/4/2021: Fedora 34, GCC 11.1 and IBM-Hatted Summit

    Links for the day

  27. Gemini Milestones and Growth

    People used to mock or describe gemini:// as another case of pure hype that's going nowhere and some insiders of ours dismissed it as irrelevant; what we're seeing so far this year, however, suggests otherwise

  28. University of Minnesota Has Destroyed Itself (or Its Reputation) by Trying to Destroy Linux and the Credibility of Linux

    The blunder that has become a cautionary tale serves to show that 1) Free software projects do catch bugs (there is some assessment of the impact of commits; multiple parties or companies can spot and report vandalism) and 2) there are severe consequences for vandals, even collective punishment in the case of the Linux Foundation (so much for “inclusiveness”)

  29. IRC Proceedings: Monday, April 26, 2021

    IRC logs for Monday, April 26, 2021

  30. Links 27/4/2021: University of Minnesota Still in Trouble, Dan Kaminsky Eulogies

    Links for the day

RSS 64x64RSS Feed: subscribe to the RSS feed for regular updates

Home iconSite Wiki: You can improve this site by helping the extension of the site's content

Home iconSite Home: Background about the site and some key features in the front page

Chat iconIRC Channel: Come and chat with us in real time

Recent Posts