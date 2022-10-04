10.04.22

Linux Foundation Events Now ‘Run’ by Linux’s Biggest Foe

Posted in Deception, Free/Libre Software, GNU/Linux, Microsoft at 6:35 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

Linux Foundation “Wanna First Start Off by Saying a Thank You to Our Sponsors, Especially to Our Diamond Sponsor Microsoft”

This was uploaded 6 days ago (0:00-1:04 below):

Summary: The Linux Foundation expresses gratitude, upfront, to only one company: Microsoft

Informal notes on the keynote from Jim Zemlin (in order of appearance):

  • The Linux Foundation lies about being “global”, showing highly misleading charts in an early slide for a “Latin” audience. Over 90% of the money is spent in the US, based on the latest IRS files.
  • Jim Zemlin keeps saying “intellectual property”. That’s disingenuous.
  • The Linux Foundation’s LFX seems to be proprietary software (vendor lock-in). Needs to be verified though.
  • Recently, Jim Zemlin did not even give talks. His keynotes were just him reading a script. Ridiculous.
  • Zemlin now spread the “supply chain” FUD of Microsoft proxies. They try o make “Open Source”, not the NSA and its tentacles (like Microsoft), seem like the real risk, including “back doors”.
  • Zemlin also brags about Microsoft working with Linux Foundation on “trust” (while Microsoft works for the NSA, a back doors booster).
  • Zemlin became like a Microsoft salesperson (like his wife, who is technically a fraud [1, 2]). He even uses the same talking points, e.g. “log4j” (even a year after this was patched).
  • Zemlin also perpetuates the lie that in proprietary software there are good security practices but the same is untrue in “Open Source”; he’s in effect repeating Microsoft’s lies. It is a false narrative.
  • Zemlin says “Open Source movement”, but it’s not a movement but a corporate push to attack the movement (Free software) or what he conveniently dubs “collective innovation”.
  • LF events became like a joke. Online, the whole thing is just people reading scripts, even the presenter, or the coordinator. It’s like people who are able to speak, just read. They’re like actors for the sponsors.
  • If a speaker ‘bashes’ Microsoft, will the CoC be enforced? The first talk after Zemlin keeps mentioning GitHub (proprietary) as if it’s the same thing as “Open Source”. “The worst part is that from a marketing perspective,” an associate notes, “it is chump change and not even noticeable money they’re selling out for. Microsoft’s very presence violates the CoC.”
  • To quote the associate further: “Jim Zemlin engages in a bit of revisionism. FOSS is not becoming a part of industry. It is what built and runs the Internet and the WWW. It’s not becoming part of product and service development, it has been there since day one already. It has not become the cornerstone, it started out as the cornerstone going back to the first days of computing in the 1940s and 1950s, though back then it was referred to merely as “software” since the availability of the source code went without saying. It was only IBM and Microsoft in the 1980s that worked to undermine that, helped along with a lot of revisionism in the last 5 to 10 years by marketeers like Jim Zemlin.”
Recent Posts